Several oddities have been uncovered in the financial records of the Nigerian Law School by the Office of Auditor-General of the Federation.

The 2015 Audit report recently presented to the Senate, nailed the institution for misappropriation, spending without approvals and diversion of pension.

It also indicted the law school for illegally paying N32 million to an unnamed cleaner over a period of 12 months against Nigeria extant laws.

It also queried the payment of N36 million as dressing allowance through the account of one of the staff for 52 others without approval and in violation of Nigeria’s Financial Act.

“The Examination of payment records revealed that the Nigerian Law School several times paid N36 million to staff as dressing allowance in 2013 alone.

The Management could not substantiate these payments with any approval from Salaries and Wages Commission to enable the audit team to determine the genuineness of these payments to staff. No appropriation in this request,” the report said.

The queries also said that N34.3 million was paid for the training of staff without approval from the federal government.

Shocked by the revelations, Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma, said although he was not in office during the period under review, he can’t imagine the Law School paying N36 million into one account on behalf of others.