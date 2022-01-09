A senior army officer, identified as Major Martins, has died after allegedly taking sex enhancement drug.

According to FIJ, the deceased attached to the depot barracks in Zaria, Kaduna, took the drug to satisfy one Busayo (not real name), a mother of two.

While Busayo was detained, an autopsy later revealed Martins died from an overdose of Viagra.

“Soldiers attached to the depot barracks in Zaria, Kaduna, detained Busayo (not real name), a mother of two, in the barracks’ detention centre for 16 days following a senior officer’s death moments after meeting her,” the report by the publication read.

“Major Martins arrived at the barracks on Saturday, December 4, and sent for Busayo. She arrived a while later, but ended up passing the night in a detention room, treated as a murderer and denied access to her family.

“The army would later learn from an autopsy that Martins died from an overdose of Viagra, a sex enhancement drug.”

It is said that Busayo was released with a stern warning not to communicate with the press or disclose details of her ordeal in detention.

But efforts to reach the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, were not successful as he did not answer calls to his mobile phone nor reply to a message sent to him.