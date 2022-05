Andy Dosty, host of Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM has given a rare endorsement of Niashun’s ‘OK’ song.

Andy has described the song as the best he’s “heard in a very long time”.

Andy Dosty did not only endorse the song, he also invited Ghanaians to explore YouTube and all other digital platforms search and listen to the song, ‘Ok’.

Below is the video of Andy Dosty giving his endorsement to Niashun’s ‘OK’ song:

Below is the song, OK.