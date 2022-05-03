Waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has donated bags of rice, boxes of cooking oil and an undisclosed amount of money to the National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Usumanu Nuhu Sharabutu to celebrate this year’s Eid Ul Fitr.

Presenting the cash and items, Communications and Corporate Affairs Director of Zoomlion, Ms Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah said the gesture is to strengthen the corporate relationship between the Jospong Group, the National Chief Imam and the Muslim community in Ghana.

She thanked the Chief Imam for his unrelenting prayers for the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, management and staff of Zoomlion.

Ms Osei-Duah appealed to the Chief Imam to lead the campaign of Zoomlion’s “One Million Bin Project” in the Zongo communities.

“I know that the scriptures speak of cleanliness and Islam is no exception so our father (Chief Imam) and his able representatives across Ghana will help Zoomlion to distribute one million bins to various households in Ghana” she said.

On his part, the National Chief Imam thanked Zoomlion for the donation and prayed for Allah to bless them.

He praised Jospong Group CEO, Dr. Agyepong for his continuous support.