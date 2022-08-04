Ghanaians abroad seeking to acquire a Ghana card will be expected to pay $50, the National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced.

The NIA Executive Secretary, Prof Kenneth Attafuah, who announced this, stated the exercise is expected to commence by September 2022.

“The registration will not be free as it been done in Ghana but will come at a fee of $50 so you pay and book your appointment for the process to continue,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

Prof Attafuah explained it is a collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

“The law mandates the Foreign Affairs Ministry to serve as registration officers for NIA so we will train the Ghana Missions abroad then they will conduct the registration through the appointment system,” he detailed.