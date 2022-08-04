Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of striker, Steven Mukwala, ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana football season.

The Ugandan forward joined the Porcupine Warriors as a free agent after ending his stay at Uganda Rivers Authority FC (URA FC).

Mukwala has signed a two-year deal with the Reds with an option of renewal.

The Porcupine Warriors club signed him in a bid to strengthen their squad for the 2022/2023 football season.

The prolific striker was heavily linked with a switch to Asante Kotoko in the last two transfer windows but the contractual obligations laid by URA FC forced the Ghanaian giants to back out of the negotiations.

From 𝗞𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗔𝗟𝗔 To 𝗞𝗨𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗜



Welcome 𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡 𝗠𝗨𝗞𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗔 @Mukwala9.



AKWAABA MUKWALA

In the 2019/20 Ugandan League, Dese scored 13 goals in 23 matches and netted 14 goals in 24 matches the following league campaign.

Then in the 2021/22 season, the striker hit the back of the net with 13 goals in 26 games.

He was behind Vipers SC forward Yunus Ssentamu and Erick Kambale from Express FC who registered 16 and 15 goals respectively.

Mukwala’s impressive displays also continued into the CAF Confederation Cup Preliminary round where he scored two goals in the home tie against Ethiopian Coffee FC to help his team win 2-1 in the 2020/2021 season

He also made his competitive debut for the Uganda Cranes in 2021 when they played out a goalless draw with Mali at Kitende in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.