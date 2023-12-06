The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in the Ahafo Region has launched an educational campaign targeting market women to raise awareness on the scheme and it’s various benefit packages.

The NHIA team, marching through Goaso’s main streets, aimed to enlighten market women about the benefits of using the MyNHIS application.

The Ahafo Regional Manager for NHIA, Alexander Fordjour highlighted the significance of this initiative, emphasizing how the application streamlines access to health insurance services.

He said the MyNHIS app is designed to save time for market women, eliminating the need for frequent office visits.

Mr. Fordjour noted that, it also offers insights into the various benefit packages covered by the health insurance scheme.

He affirmed the NHIA’s commitment to engaging market women and other residents in the region about the application’s functionality and advantages.

Some of the market women who spoke to Adom News reporter, Sammy Asare were happy about the education on the MyNHIS app.