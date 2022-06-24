The Ezekiel Ansah Foundation (EAF) has donated to 14 health centres at Akropong in the Eastern Region.

The donation forms part of the foundation’s annual Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR).

The items include hospital beds, wheelchairs, among others. The presentation ceremony come off at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital in Mampong.

Ezekiel Ansah, reiterated his commitment to ensure quality health care in Ghana.

“Health has always been important to me. They say health is wealth. And you need to be healthy to be able to play sport. And my mum was a nurse, I have been around the heath sector for a while.” he told Joy Sports.

In December last year, the Ezekiel Ansah Foundation donated items and equipment to pregnant women and new mothers in Akropong.

The Ezekiel Ansah Foundation seeks to create opportunities for the Ghanaian youth in sports, education and health.