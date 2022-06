Grandmother of famed gospel musician, Empress Gifty has passed on.

Empress Gifty’s maternal grandmother, better known as Life Owner died on Thursday, June 24,2022.

In an Instagram post announcing the unfortunate incident, Empress Gifty said the deceased was her source of joy and the inspiration behind her flashy lifestyle.

She posted a video she took with her grandma during her last trip to Takoradi for a visit.