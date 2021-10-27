Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Wednesday, October 27, 2021 October 27, 2021 6:56 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Badwam on Adom TV (26-10-21) Role of parent in children's marital lives - Afisem on Adom TV (26-10-21) Tricycles on Highways: Adaklu MP takes Regional Minister for his directive – Adom TV News (26-10-21) Swindlers Busted: Regional Police arrest 8 persons suspected to be mobile phone fakers (26-10-21) Police on heels of Upper Amenfi Rural Bank branch manager, Cosmos Amponsah – Adom TV News (26-10-21) Shatta Wale, AMG Medikal, others granted 500,000 cedis bail in total – Adom TV News (26-10-21) Three Tribes Clash: Three persons sustain injuries, two houses burnt down at Akyode (26-10-21) Condition of Service: Health Services Workers Union of TUC embark on indefinite strike (26-10-21)