Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Wednesday, July 21, 2021 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Wednesday, July 21, 2021 July 21, 2021 5:56 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Asikuma Odoben Barkwa NDC honors cadres - Adom TV News (20-7-21) Randy Abbey: Image of Ghana Premier league ruined - Adom TV News (20-7-21) Abuakwa Wirenkyire residents fear weak bridge could collapse soon- PAdom TV (20-7-21) Youth of Busunu reject Sallah rice from MP for Damongo constituency- Adom TV (20-7-21) National Eid Prayers: I will not relent in developing Zongos in Ghana - Nana Akufo-Addo (20-7-21) National Chief Imam urges Muslims to co-exist peacefully with all faith- Adom TV (20-7-21) Food Prices Soar: Tomato price shoot up on Kumasi market - Adom TV News (20-7-21) Calm restored to Kumasi Girls SHS - Adom TV News (20-7-21)