Newmont Corporation’s Africa Business Unit has warned the public about fraudulent recruitment schemes targeting job seekers with non-existent employment opportunities within its operations in Ghana.

The company has noticed a rise in individuals posing as Newmont employees and offering fake job opportunities in Ahafo, Akyem, and other locations, often requesting a fee from unsuspecting job seekers.

These scammers typically use the phone numbers 0552015371 or 0538196242, but they may also be using other numbers.

Newmont emphasizes that it has not appointed or mandated any official, individual, company, or group to take payment from job seekers or applicants in exchange for job opportunities.

“Newmont vacancies can only be accessed on the careers page of the company’s website,” the statement read.

“We do not request an upfront payment or application processing fee from candidates at any point during the recruitment process. Any such representation is a scam designed to take undue advantage of job seekers.”

The company assured that it is working closely with Ghana’s security agencies to identify and prosecute the perpetrators of these fraudulent schemes.

“If you become aware of or have any information about these fraudulent activities, please contact the Ghana Police Service on 191, 18555, or 0302787373. Alternatively, you could send an email to Newmont’s talent acquisition team,” the release concluded.

ALSO READ: