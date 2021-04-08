A newly wedded couple spent their first night in an open stadium after they were arrested for breaking Covid-19 rules in Rwanda.

The couple and their guests were among 60 people who were arrested over the weekend at the Le Printemps Hotel in Gasabo District during their wedding reception.

They were taken to an empty stadium where they had to observe social distancing to avoid chances of spreading the virus.

Harerimana Gasana Jean de Dieu, the Finance and Administration Manager at the Hotel Le Printemps said he was disappointed by his customers because they had said they had come for a regular meal and later saw it as a reception after the wedding.

Kimironko Sector Executive Secretary, Umuhoza Rwabukumba warned traders and Rwandans, in general, to refrain from violating Covid-19 regulations, reminding them that the consequences will be more painful than complying with the regulations.

“We are always urging people to abide by the COVID-19 prevention guidelines…everyone knows the consequences. We have set up a community-based approach to fighting this epidemic, we have groups of people traveling to different parts of our sector to ensure that the regulations are being followed well,” Rwabukumba said.