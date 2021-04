The Ghana Police Service is investigation an officer who allegedly exhumed and bolted with over 10 dead bodies from the Gomoa Fawomaye Cemetery in the Central Region.

The Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, in a statement, appealed for calm and directed the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mrs Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong to lead the investigations.

Below is the full statement: