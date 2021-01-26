Lawyers for embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, are asking the Cape Coast High Court to throw out the case challenging his citizenship.

They argue that the petition, filed by one Michael Ankomah claiming their client was still a Canadian citizen when he was filing to contest in the December polls, is dead on arrival.

JoyNews reporter, Richard Kojo Nyarko, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

This comes after the court granted an injunction against Mr Quayson to restrict him from holding himself as MP for the constituency. Despite the court order, he was still sworn in as MP by Parliament.

But according to Kojo Nyarko, lawyers for the petitioner have not filed any contempt case against the MP for ‘flouting the court order and going to Parliament to be sworn in.’

Rather, he said lawyers for the Assin North MP have filed a response to the petition challenging his citizenship.

They maintained that at the time Mr Quayson was filing his nomination to run for MP, he had started processes to renounce his Canadian citizenship.

Based on this backdrop, the lawyers have said the case does not merit a trial at the court.