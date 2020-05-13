The Ministry of Roads and Highways, acting through the Ghana Highway Authority has announced the new date for the opening of the Tema Motorway Roundabout.

A statement issued by the Acting Chief Executive of the Ghana Highway Authority and copied to Adomonline.com said the interchange will open to the general public on Saturday 16th May, 2020.

Below is the official statement released the GHA about the opening of the interchange:

The Ministry of Roads and Highways, acting through the Ghana Highway Authority wishes to inform motorist and the general public that, the newly constructed Tema Motorway Grade Separated Interchange will be opened to traffic from Saturday 16th May, 2020.

Directional Animations which have been developed will subsequently be broadcasted on all TV channels across the nation.

The traveling public is therefore urged to drive cautiously, adhere to Road Safety Regulations and respect directional signage.

Issued by:

Acting Chief Executive

Ghana Highway Authority