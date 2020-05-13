Ghana has recorded 281 more coronavirus cases taking the national tally to 5,408, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

In an update on the Service’s website, it said 514 people have now recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, two more people have died from the disease taking the previous tally of 22 to 24.

Greater Accra, Ghana’s epicentre, now has 4, 147 cases.

Ashanti region has 726, Central, 192, Eastern 99, Western 61, Western North 56 and Volta 34.

Upper East has a total of 26 cases, Oti 24, Upper West 21, Northern 19, North East two and Bono one.

Savannah, Ahafo and Bono East have not recorded any cases.

See graph below