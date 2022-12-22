The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has stated that the newly elected National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives are predictable.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Wednesday, Mr Kodua stated that due to the NDC’s predictability, the NPP executives are not moved by them.

“The newly elected NDC executives, you can easily predict what they will do. Everybody knows what Asiedu Nketia and Fifi Kwetey will say,” he said.

“What will Asiedu Nketia do that Mr Stephen Ntim cannot respond?” he asked.

Justin Frimpong Kodua

Mr Kodua said the NPP administration expects the opposition party “to be violent, we are expecting NDC to thrive on propaganda, we are expecting NDC to hold press conferences and criticise the government, trying to incite supporters.”

According to him, election goes beyond the aforementioned.

He, however, stated that the NDC is not unaware of the strategies of the NPP. This, Mr Kodua believes, leaves the NPP in a strong position.

“NDC cannot predict me… when I was contesting, did you ever think that I will win the election?” he quizzed.

As the 2024 election approaches, the NPP General Secretary noted that he is aware of the NPP seats his opponents have targeted and vice versa.