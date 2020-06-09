The new nine-member Board of Directors of Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been banned from recruiting new players for at least a year.

This was made known by the Chief of Staff at the Manhyia Palace, Kofi Badu, on Tuesday during the inauguration of the board.

“Kotoko Management are not allowed to sign a new player for the first team for one year and that is an order by the club patron”, Mr Badu reveled.

He said the yet-to-formed Kotoko management would have to concentrate on the youth team of the club instead of spending big on the transfer market.

“Our new management would be tasked to look at the youth team and develop it to reach the elite standards instead of buying from other teams”, he added.

The nine new member board have been given a three-year mandate.

The new Board of Directors have been tasked to rebuild the Kotoko brand, not only for its performance on the sporting field but as a viable economic entity.

Dr Kwame Kyei will continue his work as head of the newly constituted Board.

The Business man’s first term lasted for three years as it ended in December 2019 but he has been retained after a three-member committee concluded their investigation of the club’s affairs under his tenure.

He will be assisted by Jude Arthur, who served as a board member in 2013.

Tema-based businessman and two-time board member Alhaji Lamine has also been brought back to be part of the new team.

Former sports journalist Evelyn Nsiah Asare, who is now Director of Sports at the Sunyani Technical University is also part of the board.

Other members include Joseph Yaw Adu, Laryea Kwamina Mensah, Kwadwo Boateng Genfi.