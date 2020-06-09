The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other international agencies on June 16, 2020 will mark the celebration of the AU Day of the African Child.

The celebration instituted on June 16, 1976 is to honour the memory of children who died during protests, known as the Soweto Uprising in Soweto, South Africa.

The celebration is expected to be nationwide with awareness creation at the regions, districts and local levels on the Access to Child-Friendly Justice in Ghana and the implication of Convid-19 on the protection of the rights of the child.

The Gender Ministry has urged all relevant stakeholders with the mandate to implement child rights and the general public to ensure that the protection and development of Ghanaian children become their first priority.

Read press statement of the Gender Ministry below: