A newly built canteen has been commissioned for the pupils of University Basic School, Legon.

The event was arranged on July 19, 2022 at the school’s premises in Accra.

The Vice Chancellor of University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, was the guest of honour with other prominent personalities gracing the occasion.

Delivering a speech at the event, Madam Amfo indicated that the project was funded by the Parent Teacher Association (PTA).

“It is worthy to note that this canteen project which includes a kitchen and a 500-capacity eating area was wholly funded by the PTA,” she noted.

She further lauded all stakeholders who contributed to the realisation of the project for the school.

“Sincere appreciation to both past and present parents and guardians, including myself, for the support in raising the needed funds for the execution of this project,” she stated.

“I applaud the efforts of past PTA chairpersons, the current PTA chairperson and executives for their resilience, providing the needed administrative support and having oversight responsibility for the construction and completion of this beautiful project,” she added.

Meanwhile, the headmaster of University Basic School, Legon, Alfred Codjoe-Allotey, appreciated the efforts of the stakeholders and promised to put the facility into a good use.

“As a team managing the school, we promise to conform and keep up in our operations of the canteen,” he said.

The PTA on the other hand indicated the cost for the project during the event.

“We are here to commission our long-awaiting canteen which has been delivered at a total cost of GH 1,114, 499.10, which has been fully funded by the PTA,” he noted.