The new British Monarch, King Charles III, has officially invited the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to the funeral rites of Queen Elizabeth II.

The invitation was delivered through the Protocol Directorate of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the British government on behalf of the king.

The invitation, which allows the Asantehene to take along his spouse, covers the funeral and its associated events.

These included the lying-in-State of the late queen, the king’s reception, state funeral service and the foreign secretary’s reception.

The UK’s longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

In a tribute in honour of the Queen, Manhyia Palace eulogised the Queen leaves a historical marvel of service and dedication to the country and humanity.

The palace added Asante kingdom has been particularly conscious of the fact that it was during her reign that the scars of past history were finally overlaid by a new relationship based upon mutual respect and friendship.