After being absent from politics for nearly four years, the former Progressive People’s Party (PPP) flagbearer, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, has made his first public appearance.

The PPP founder was heavily involved in Ghanaian politics, but he has remained obscure due to his decision not to run again for president.

The business tycoon reaffirmed his commitment to developing the Elmina area into a business hub while he was in his hometown for the renowned Bakatue festival.

He also interacted with locals and stakeholders.

Dr Nduom noted during the event that he had stayed out of the spotlight in order to concentrate on his health and other ventures in the United States.

“You’d know that I haven’t appeared in public for almost four years. I have been attending to my business and health as well in the United States. However, as you can see, I can say that everything is fine now.”

He stated that he was still fully committed to continuing to offer Elmina residents commercial options, and that he would shortly start construction of an ultramodern shopping centre.

According to him, the shopping centre will have a strategic location and be built to draw customers from all over Ghana.

He urged those who had begun intruding on the space designated for the shopping centre to stop doing so.

“I just learned that certain individuals have started some unwanted activities on the property intended for the cutting-edge shopping centre. Without any doubt, I want to make it clear that the decision to build the shopping centre is still in place and that it will soon take place, so anyone abusing the land should cease.”

He added: “We will continue to look for support from all of the local government entities, such as the Municipal Assembly and the Traditional Council.”