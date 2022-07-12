Son of musicians Shatta Wale and Michy is fast growing, some latest photos of him revealed.

Majesty turned seven on Monday, July 11, and as his yearly ritual shared some studio photos on his social media page.

He was looking classy and corporate while donning a tuxedo and a pair of sunglasses.

Majesty was feeling lush as he poses gently for the cameras.

Celebrating his son, Michy expressed gratitude to him for being her ride or die and thanked God for granting him grace.

In another post, she said her “finest and coolest kid’ will soon sweep all the babes away.

Also, Shatta Wale has eaten humble pie as he has wished Majesty on his special day.

After making a rant of washing his hands off all his children, the Dancehall king flaunted his son and added a brief caption, “Happy birthday my king”.