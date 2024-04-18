Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee Chairman Samuel Atta Akyea has criticised what he perceives as attempts by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to undermine government’s efforts to enhance Ghana’s power generation capacity.

He denounced such politicisation, deeming it inappropriate in the current political climate, and called on the Ghanaian populace to hold the NDC accountable for their actions.

Speaking at the commissioning of the first phase of the Anwomaso 1 Thermal Power Plant in Kumasi on Wednesday, April 17, the Abuakwa South MP emphasised the importance of national development irrespective of political affiliations.

He stressed that politicians’ primary objective should be the advancement of the nation’s interests, regardless of whether they belong to the NDC or the NPP.

Mr. Atta Akyea reiterated that Ghana’s progress should be the paramount concern of all political parties operating within the country.

He stressed that the nation’s welfare should supersede any partisan interests, and thus, attempts to politicise matters of national development are counterproductive and detrimental to Ghana’s growth.

As a former Works and Housing Minister, Mr. Akyea underscored the lack of logic in politicising issues related to infrastructure development and power generation.

He argued that such actions only serve to hinder progress and divert attention from the core objective of improving the lives of Ghanaians.

