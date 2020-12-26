The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will start its legal challenge of the results of the December 7, election on Wednesday, December 30.

The date is the last day of the mandated 21-days given under electoral laws for any aggrieved party in the election to file a legal challenge of the process.

A member of the opposition party’s legal team, Rockson Nelson Defeamekpor told host of Newsfile, Samson Lardy Anyenini that the party will be challenging both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

“We’ll go to court. We’ve made that clear… Certainly, by Wednesday, all these matters would be placed before the court,” he said on Saturday.

Mr Dafeamekpor also noted that the Electoral Commission on several occasions flouted the laws governing the conduct of elections.

This, according to him, is what motivates the NDC to seek legal redress to ensure that the acceptable ways of conducting Ghana’s electoral process are adhered to.

“If the EC will be willing to comply with the law that will end the matter. It is not about declaring the seat in our [NDC] favour, that is not what we’re saying.

“We’re saying [EC should] comply with the law. If you comply with the law and we emerge victorious that is fine. But you do not comply with the law and announce another candidate as the victor. No.” he stressed.

For nearly two weeks, supporters and sympathisers of the NDC have organised numerous street protests following the declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as President-elect in the just-ended polls.

NDC presidential candidate, John Mahama described the EC’s verdict as fictionalised to favour the governing New Patriotic Party.

His position has since been backed strongly by NDC supporters who have hit the streets to demand that the announcement be overturned.