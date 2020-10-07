The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be holding a Town-Hall Meeting in Cape Coast on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

The event, which is part of efforts by the party to take its message of hope to the doorsteps of every Ghanaian, is scheduled for 2:PM and will be streamed live on major television and radio stations across the country.

A statement, signed by NDC’s National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, said the programme will be addressed by the flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and his running mate Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

“Other speakers will take time to breakdown and explain the transformational policies contained in the party’s 2020 Peoples’ Manifesto,” the statement added.

