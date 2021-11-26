The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, hold a town hall meeting on the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

The event is scheduled for 1:00 pm at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi.

This was announced in a statement signed by the party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi which described it as an Awudie Budget Statement.

ALSO READ:

“This event is being organised under the auspices of the National Communications Bureau of the party, and is intended to inform the general public about the content of the 2022 budget statement, what it means or holds for Ghanaians, and the position of the NDC on same,” the statement read in part.

Read the statement below: