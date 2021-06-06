The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold a special National Delegates Congress at the end of 2021, to deliberate on important issues affecting the party.

The National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, said this is necessary because anytime such a forum is convened for elections, the critical issues affecting the party are missed.

This, he said, is because more attention is usually paid to the elections to the detriment of these issues.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said this on Friday, June 4 in Accra at the party’s forum to mark the 42nd anniversary of the June 4th Uprising on the theme, ‘The Relevance of June 4 to Contemporary Ghanaian Democracy.’

He said the special National Delegates Congress of the party would look at the structure of the party, constitutional review and how to reposition the party to take the commanding heights of democracy in the country.

“We will make it an all-inclusive activity and bring all stakeholders on board, so that everybody would be found to be part of it. Together, we build this party and no one will be left behind,” he said.

Concerning the state of the nation, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo referred to the erratic power outages as debilitating, saying that it showed that in the midst of plenty, there was still scarcity.

He assured Ghanaians that the NDC would return to power to manage the nation’s economy better.