The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has summoned the party’s Central Regional Chairman over the withdrawal of a parliamentary candidate.

On Thursday, June 27, the Central Regional Secretariat of the NDC announced the withdrawal of Nurein Shaibu Migyimah, the Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 general elections, citing moral grounds.

Complaints had been filed against Migyimah, leading the NDC’s Central Regional Functional Executive Committee to withdraw his candidature immediately after thorough investigations and deliberations.

The committee also wrote to the Assin Central Chairman of the NDC, informing him of Migyimah’s six-month suspension.

In response to this action, the party’s national leadership has requested the Central Regional Chairman to appear before them.

In a statement issued by the General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, on Friday, June 28, the party noted that the Regional Functional Executive Committee’s decision was made without the approval of the National Executive Committee, deeming it inappropriate and in violation of articles 40, 41, 46, and 48 of the NDC constitution.

“You are thereby requested to appear before the national leadership of the party on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at 2 pm, together with your Regional Secretary, to explain how this letter was sent out without the approval of the party’s national leadership,” part of the statement read.

MORE: