The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, says all Committees to be constituted by Parliament will be chaired by members of the Majority Group.

Speaking with JoyNews, Mr Mensah-Bonsu indicated that claims of members in the Minority chairing the yet to be approved Committees are false.

According to him, legislators of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2009, after winning the 2008 general election, constituted the Majority Caucus, hence chaired the various approved Committees in Parliament.

He, therefore, indicated that holding the Majority side in the 8th Parliament, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs will chair the various Committees.

“On what account does the NDC want to chair the various Committees?” he quizzed.

He said the ratio in Parliament is not 137 to 137 but rather 138 to 137.

“For purposes of transacting businesses if the person (Fomena MP) joins, that is it. You should go into history to see what happened. In 2009, after the election, Parliament was to be sworn in, the NDC had 114 members.

“The number at the time was 230, they didn’t have a majority. They were joined by other parties and independent members to cross the 115 barrier and that made them the Majority Caucus, for which reason they chaired all committees in the House. What is different now?” he added.

The Suame MP further stated that three Committees have so far been approved by Parliament. They include the Committee of Selection, Business Committee and the Appointments Committee.

The Appointments Committee, which sees to the vetting of nominees appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo, is chaired by First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu and assisted by Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The two legislators both form part of the Majority Group in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the 2021 fiancial budget will be presented to Parliament this Friday, March 12.

On the said matter, the Majority Leader says its composition will be taken to plenary for consideration and approval.