Leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Caucus in Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu says the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin will on Friday declare the NPP side as the majority in Parliament.

This comes after the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Haruna Iddrisu indicated at a press conference today, that regardless of the fact that the only independent candidate in Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoah has officially aligned with the NPP side, the NPP still does not have the majority in the House.

However, at a counter-press briefing, Mr Mensah Bonsu of the NPP explained that the matter of who constitutes a majority in the House should not be a subject of litigation by the two parties in Parliament as it is rather a case of the side with the most numbers.

As such, should the Fomena MP maintain his position to sit with the NPP side of the House, then the NPP will have more numbers than the NDC, hence, will be declared as the majority in Parliament.

“These are initial stages, I want to believe that when the chips fall in place tomorrow [Friday, January15, 2021], we will be able to overcome this,” he said.

Although Mr Iddrisu maintains that there is no Majority or Minority in the 8th Parliament as both NPP and NDC have equal seats of 137, the Suame legislator is also optimistic that the addition of Mr Asiamah to their numbers gives them the power of the majority in Parliament.

This, he said, will ensure that the NPP Caucus will chair all committees except the two designated for the ‘Minority’ in Parliament.

Mr Mensah Bonsu also welcomed the statement by Haruna Iddrisu indicating the NDC MPs willingness to sit on the left side of the Speaker which is the traditional sitting place of the minority in Parliament.