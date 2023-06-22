National Democrati Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has challenged Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to a debate on Ghana’s economy and its digitalisation agenda.

According to the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Bawumia has made no contribution to the economy during his six years in power.

Addressing the media in Parliament on Wednesday, June 21, Mr Adongo said he is prepared to challenge Dr Bawumia on issues relating to the economy.

He said the Vice President can select a venue of his choice, his personal moderator and engage him on the topic.

He insisted that his failings in managing the economy have compelled him (Dr Bawumia) to become a “Yahoo boy.”

“Now the economy has whipped you for you to move to Yahoo and you are saying you’re doing digitalisation. He should tell us his track record in building infrastructure for digitalisation. Just one. You people should tell him that the days we didn’t know him and gave him the benefit of the doubt are long gone.”

“He now has a track record. Anytime he is ready, wakes up from sleep he can choose his own venue, he can choose his own moderator and in fact, he can come with his books for reference.

“Just wake me up and say Bawumia says he wants to debate his vision and knowledge about the economy and digitalisation and I will meet him. We would respond to him for every unguarded and lying statement he makes.”

Meanwhile, the second-term lawmaker said he does not have any qualms should the New Patriotic Party (NPP) choose him to lead them into the 2024 elections.

However, he was quick to add that he must be factual in his remarks in the build-up to the polls.

“If NPP decides to choose him as their flagbearer, that is their problem but he must be factual. He must not take the people of Ghana for granted,” he added.