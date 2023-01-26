The National executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will meet the leadership of the Minority in Parliament over the recent change in leadership.

The meeting scheduled for Thursday, January 26, 2023, is to address concerns raised by some of the members following a change in leadership.

With the new change, MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, MP for Ketu North, James Klutse Avedzi and the MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, lost their positions as Minority leader, Deputy Minority leader and Minority Chief Whip, respectively.

They have been replaced by the MP for Ajumako Enyam Essiam, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Kofi Buah and MP for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza as Minority leader, Deputy Minority leader and Minority Chief Whip, respectively.

The change in leadership has brought division in the caucus. Whiles 60 are against it, some 77 NDC MPs are in favour of the reshuffle.

But, a statement by the party’s executives said: “legitimate concerns by colleagues have been duly acknowledged.”

In the statement signed by Kwame Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip, the newly appointed leadership has held a cordial and fruitful meeting with the outgone Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu and that a meeting has been scheduled for Thursday morning between leadership and party executives at the party headquarters.

“The party leadership led by the National Chairman has agreed to meet our entire caucus on Tuesday next week, specifically on the 31st of January, 2023,” the statement said.