The Nkwanta South Magistrate Court has remanded into police custody an 80-year-old man, Tibrum Wakam, for the murder of a 43-year-old over a parcel of land.

The suspect is facing charges of causing harm and murder.

This was when he appeared before the court presided over by Joseph Evans Anang Okrokpa on Wednesday.

Police prosecutor, Detective Inspector Bright Nkansah urged the court to grant the remand application request in order for the suspect to remain in their custody for the police to have ample time to complete with investigations.

Briefing the court, the police prosecutor disclosed that on 24th of November 2022, there was a misunderstanding between the deceased and the accused person over a parcel of land where the deceased was knocked down with a pestle on the head and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

He said the deceased died after a few days at the hospital and was buried without reporting the case to the police but police later got the information, leading to his arrest for possible prosecution.

The suspect will reappear before the magistrate court on 2nd February 2023 for police to open their case.

ALSO READ: