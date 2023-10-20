The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has led a delegation comprising executives and parliamentarians to commiserate with the victims of the Aksomobo dam spillage.

The delegation that visited the affected communities on Friday donated relief items and shared words of encouragement with them.

The assistance was under the auspices of former President John Dramani Mahama.

The items included trucks of bags of rice, bottled water, cooking oil among others.

Addressing victims at Sogakope, where the donation was made, Mr Nketia said the NDC’s assistance should be seen as an act of responsibility rather than a favour.

He stated that, the communities sacrifice their livelihoods every day to ensure that the entire country gets access to electricity and for that matter, in this time of crisis, all assistance, either from government or any group should be seen as an act of responsibility to the debt the country owes them.

Former Deputy Minority Leader and Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi, called on government to expedite the process for the release of the $40 million World Bank support, as announced by the Agriculture Minister, Bryan Acheampong.

Also, North Dayi MP, Joycelyn Tetteh also expressed worry over claims that, MPs within the region are exaggerating the extent of the damage caused by the spillage.

She called on the government to act immediately to save the situation.