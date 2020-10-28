The NDC in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency is accusing the Ajumako police and the Central Regional police command of turning a deaf ear to complaints about brutalities being meted to them by the NPP.

They say if the trend continues, they would have no other alternative than to retaliate to save the lives of their party members.

At a news conference at Ajumako, Constituency Communications Officer of the NDC, Galahad Alex Andoh chronicled the series of attacks they say the NPP had visited on the NDC supporters while the police failed to act.

“We wish to give you vivid accounts of some of these violent attacks they (the NPP) have initiated and unleashed on the innocent members of our party while the biased Central regional police and the Divisional Police command appear unconcerned even when the attacks are reported timely to them with evidence,” he averred.

He intimates, two of their constituency executives were recently arrested at Enyan Maim for no offence.

Kwame Benson and Abdul, he says, were arrested to cause fear and panic in the constituency and to also continue to paint their MP black in the public space.

“The laughable part of the arrest of these kingpins of our party is that they were arrested and detained at a police station in Gyendu at Mfantseman which does not have any jurisdiction over matters that take place in Ajumako Enyan Essiam District,” he said.

Another incident he recounted happened about three weeks ago.

Galahad Andoh indicates, with no provocation whatsoever, one of their supporters and an active executive of their party by name Sadat Buabeng popularly known as Afko was beaten by a group of NPP supporters in Essiam led by one Amoabeng of the NPP but nothing had been done about the matter after it was reported at the Breman Essiam Police station.

“The NPP is determined to cause mayhem in the constituency now and on the election day just to get the chance to steal the elections but we will resist it with our blood,” he stated.

He entreated the public to treat Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong’s allegations against, the MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam with contempt because the accusations are calculated to tarnish the image of Dr. Ato Forson.

“We wish to state that the inordinate desire by the Ajuamako Enyan Essiam NPP and their political thin god, Kennedy Agyapong, to use social media to soil the reputation of our gentle leader must be treated with all the contempt it deserves,” he said.

The NDC is thus calling on the police to act to protect the lives and property of the NDC and other members of the constituency.