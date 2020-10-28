An Accra High Court has summoned Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong to appear before it to explain his claim that Ato Forson might be connected to an assassination.

This comes on the back of a legal action taken by Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

NPP firebrand had alleged that the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee contracted the suspects to execute the botched assassination attempt on the Gender Minister, Cynthia Morrison.

The two have been arrested by the police.

Speaking on Accra-based Net 2 TV on October 26, the Assin Central MP alleged that the suspects told the police that they were sent by Cassiel Ato Forson to undertake the act.

“The boys mentioned Cassiel Ato Forson’s name to the police. Why is it that the police would not like to speak the truth? Ato Forson gave the boys to the parliamentary candidate Paul Ofori Amoah.

“The parliamentary candidate is very calm but Ato Forson did that. He should come out and challenge me,” Kennedy Agyapong said.

Kencity Media Ghana Ltd, owners of NET2 is the second defendant in the case.

Kennedy Agyapong is expected to appear before the High Court in eight days according to the writ signed on October 27.

“And take note that in default of your doing so, judgment may be given in your absence without further notice to you,” the writ read.

The Assin Central MP is currently facing contempt charges at the Supreme Court after he allegedly went on live television to use unprintable words on a High Court judge.