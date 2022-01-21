A former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has accused the Akufo-Addo led government of meting out unfair treatment to members of the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC).

These, according to him, are borne out of mere claims of corruption yet no substantial evidence to prove them.

“The erstwhile NDC administration has received unfair bastardisation from government over claims of corruption. There has been misleading claims, deliberate lies, and propaganda against us,” he lamented on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

He explained the €2.37m financial loss suit against a former Deputy Finance Minister and Ajumako Enyan-Essiam Member of Parliament, Cassiel Ato-Forson, was a classical example.

The former Deputy Finance Minister and two others; a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health; Sylvester Anemana, and a businessman; Richard Jakpa, are alleged to have cost the state to lose €2.37 million.

This was in a deal to purchase 200 ambulances for the country between 2014 and 2016.

They have been dragged to the Accra High Court by the AG on counts of wilfully causing financial loss to the state, abetment to wilfully causing financial loss to the state, contravention of the Public Procurement Act, and intentionally misapplying public property.

But to Mr Ofosu, the government is employing tactics to intimidate NDC MPs for fighting its policies in Parliament, a situation he claimed has landed six NDC MPs in court.

Mr Ofosu, who doubles as an aide to former President John Mahama, further accused the Attorney General, Godfred Dame Yeboah of being on a hatchet job.

In view of this, he has vowed the NDC as a party has an indelible right to set records straight on matters and will not let the allegations pass unchallenged.

