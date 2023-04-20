Okaikwei North MP, Madam Theresa Lardi Awuni, has said the NDC in the constituency will vote massively for former president John Dramani Mahama in the party’s flagbearership race.

According to her, Mr Mahama is the best person to return the NDC to power.

Addressing a gathering during Mr Mahama’s visit to the constituency on Thursday, April 20, the first-term MP said Ghanaians are suffering and need the NDC to save them.

Madam Awuni said the NDC cannot fail Ghanaians in this regard.

Due to this, she assured Mr Mahama of her continued support before, during, and after the party’s flagbearership contest.

“I welcome you to Okaikwei North, the incoming president of the Republic of Ghana, our honourable Regional Chairman, and all protocols observed. This is Okaikwei North. We are the history makers. We are the ones who shook the foundations of NPP, but we are still orphans because our father is not in the kitchen. Former President John Dramani Mahama is my father and my mentor.

“I remember when I told him I wanted to contest for NDC primaries in Okaikwei North. He looked at me quietly and challenged me and said ‘Theresa, go and deliver.’

“I came back and sat with my executive and said the man had only a few words, but the words are heavy. Your Excellency, we promised to deliver this seat to you as your birthday gift in 2020 and we did. We are now assuring you that we will give you 100 percent on May 13, so you lead the NDC to power again,” she said.

Former President Mahama, a former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor, and a former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu have been cleared to contest in the NDC’s May 13 primaries.

After the balloting for the presidential primaries, Mr Mahama picked the first slot on the ballot, Kojo Bonsu, Dr Duffuor picked the second and third slots respectively.