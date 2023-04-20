The Instagram post of Jennifer Onyekwelu, a stunning Nigerian influencer, posing with lions at Safari Senegal has caused a stir on social media.
Her verified account, @jenni_frank, features breathtaking pictures from her adventure, showcasing her gorgeous afro hair, short-sleeved crop top, and knee-length skirt.
Jennifer got the rare opportunity to take snaps with both male and female lions, standing confidently just a few meters away while maintaining a fierce demeanor.
She described the experience as awe-inspiring, with the majestic and fearless creatures looking strikingly beautiful.
