The National Democratic Congress (NDC), through the Office of Inter-Party Affairs and Civil Society Organisations (CSO) led by Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, engaged Africa Education Watch.

The meeting aimed at encouraging a collaborative relationship and aiding in policy formulation towards improving the education sector in Ghana.

The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, expressed the think tank’s enthusiasm for the partnership and highlighted that the organization always work with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and other educational institutions to enhance the quality of education.

During the discussion, Mr. Asare emphasised several critical issues affecting the education sector. One of the primary concerns raised was the issue of education financing.

He also lamented the inadequate funding which hampers the effective implementation of educational programmes and infrastructure development.

The organisation stressed the need for increased investment to ensure sustainable educational reforms.

Africa Education Watch also called for reforms within the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) concerning the administration of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

They advocated for changes that would enhance the credibility and fairness of these examinations, ensuring that they accurately reflect students’ abilities and knowledge.

A significant issue highlighted by Africa Education Watch was the high rate of school dropouts, particularly in deprived communities.

They pointed out that approximately 4,000 primary schools in Ghana do not have Junior High School (JHS) facilities, leading to a dropout rate of about 20 per cent after primary school.

This alarming statistic underscores the need for urgent intervention to keep children in school and ensure they receive a complete basic education.

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, on behalf of the NDC, expressed deep appreciation for the impactful work of Africa Education Watch in the education sector.

He reaffirmed the NDC’s position as a social democratic party committed to engaging with key stakeholders to drive educational reforms.

Dr. Otokunor reiterated former President John Mahama’s promise that within his first 100 days in office, he would convene all educational experts to assess the educational sector and provide necessary recommendations for improvement.

He reiterated that the engagement marks the beginning of a collaborative effort to address the pressing challenges within Ghana’s education system and to work towards a more equitable and effective educational framework.

