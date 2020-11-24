National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ellembelle constituency, Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah, has said he suspects foul play after a vehicle run into some supporters who were embarking on a campaign walk on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday, Mr Buah said the incident does not make sense.

One person died leaving several others injured after a commercial vehicle run into the party supporters during a health walk last Sunday.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred on around 5:00 pm when the driver of the car, popularly known as Nzema Jet, lost control of his vehicle and drove into the supporters who were embarking on a peace walk as the general election approaches.

Currently, 12 of the injured are in critical condition while 11 others are responding to treatment.

But Mr Buah noted that the accident was caused by the driver of a commercial vehicle who inexplicably ignored all signals to slow down when he approached a crowd of NDC supporters on a health walk, left his lane, and ploughed into the crowd.

He revealed that the driver admitted that he was partially blind and could not drive at night although the incident happened around 5:00pm.

He said the behaviour of the driver and circumstances of the accident point to a bizarre attempt at causing mayhem to dampen the spirit of the supporters.

“I really don’t want to think that the incident was intentional. The circumstances around the incident don’t make sense at all. We learnt the driver was even blind partially and so how then do you expect us to believe that it was an accident?” he quizzed.

Mr Buah said the NDC is waiting for the outcome of the police investigations into the accident and hopes justice would be served.

Mr Buah, who has currently suspended his campaign activities over the incident, expressed his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

