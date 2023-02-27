Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency will not face any competition ahead of the parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

At the close of nominations on Saturday, February 25, 2023, the third term MP was the only person to pick forms to contest for the party’s slot for the 2024 elections for North Tongu.

“We are running unopposed at North Tongu. Another reason to serve my beloved constituents better, stronger, harder & more innovatively.

“As you very well know, I don’t & will never take your support for granted. Glory be to God,” Mr Ablakwa wrote on his Facebook wall.

Mr Ablakwa was first elected in 2012. He has also served as deputy minister for information and communication.

He took to Facebook to share the good news.