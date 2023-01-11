Three persons nabbed for their alleged involvement in the election disturbances during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth and Women’s Congress held in Cape Coast, have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

They are: Abdul Halid Shaibu, aka Olu, Razak Ibrahim, aka Oga and Dauda Mohammed Nazir.

The three alleged vigilantes have been charged with prohibition of vigilante groups and activities.

The court could not take the pleas of Shaibu and Ibrahim because they preferred to answer to the charges in Dagbani.

Because there was no Dagbani interpreter readily available in court, the matter was adjourned to January 11, 2023.

Nazir, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court presided over by Mrs Samuel Bright Acquah deferred Nazir’s sentence to January 25.

The case of the prosecution, led by Superintendent of Police Sylvester Asare, was that the accused persons were members of a vigilante group operating within the NDC.

The prosecution said on December 10, 2022, the Police received a report of violent disturbances at the NDC’s National Youth and Women’s Congress held in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

It said on receipt of the disturbance report, the Police commenced investigations into the matter.

According to the prosecution, the Police investigation team reviewed specific video footage and declared 16 persons wanted, including the accused persons for the alleged violence.

The prosecution said investigations revealed that while the proceedings were ongoing at the Congress, two rival vigilante groups violently clashed – throwing stones, clubs, among others and causing injury to some persons.

It said Shaibu, Ibrahim and others at large allegedly worked for the interest of George Opare Addo, aka Pablo as the National Youth Organiser of the NDC.

“Similarly, it was established that Nazir, the third accused person and others at large acted for Brogya Genfi and Hannah Bisiw.”

The prosecution said on December 9, 2022, Shaibu and Ibrahim and others at large were allegedly transported from Tamale to Cape Coast to engage in vigilante activities in the interest of George Opare Addo to win the election.

It said the accused persons were given GH₵50.00 each as pocket money.

The prosecution held that on December 9, 2023, one suspect known as Jango currently in Police custody organised a rival group, including Nazir from Berekum and its environs to push for the interest of Hannah Bisiw and Brogya Genfi.

It said Police investigations also revealed that the three accused persons and others at large were lodged and fed in separate hotels in Cape Coast.

On December 10, 2022, the prosecution said while the Congress was going on, the vigilante rival groups without any provocation allegedly resorted to use of violence, threat, and intimidation and injured some persons who were later on rushed to hospital for treatment.

The prosecution said investigations revealed that Shaibu and Ibrahim were given GH₵250 each for their services as vigilantes at the Congress.

It said on January 6, 2023, Shaibu and Ibrahim were arrested at their hideouts at Tamale and brought to Accra for investigations.

The prosecution said on January 7, 2023, Nazir was arrested at Kintampo.