The Savannah Regional Deputy Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahama Asumah has passed on.

Mr Azumah, popularly known as “Chuu” reportedly died in the early hours of Thursday, February 4, 2021, at the Buipe Holistic Hospital after a short illness.

He has been a long-standing member of the NDC, rising through the ranks to his current position.

The Savannah Regional Communication Officer of the party, Malik Basintale, announced his demise in a statement as he extended the party’s condolence to the family.

“The Regional Chairman, executive body and entire NDC fraternity condoles with the family as we join in showing our last respect to our brother and comrade,” parts of the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Regional Committee has directed that all party flags fly at half-mast until the final funeral rites are performed.