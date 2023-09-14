The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, to resign from his position.

Their call is over what they describe as Mr Aidoo’s mismanagement and shortchanging of cocoa farmers following the recent price increment.

Asunafo South Member of Parliament (MP), Eric Opoku, made the call while addressing cocoa farmers at Dadiesoaba in the Ahafo region on Wednesday.

The Ranking Member of the Food, Agriculture, and Cocoa Affairs Committee said the CEO has done his best and should exit for another person to take over.

Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, who also reiterated the call, stated the cocoa sector has seen the lowest production in 15 years.

Aside from this, he stated COCOBOD has also recorded huge losses.

“Everything has gone bad at the Ghana COCOBOD. Last year, according to their own audit report, they declared a loss of 2.4 billion cedis in one year, and the question is, what is going on?

“Clearly, I don’t think that Joseph Boahen Aidoo deserves to be in office. He has mismanaged the cocoa sector massively. He has been reckless, shortchanged the cocoa farmers, and in the end, he has brought productivity down, so I don’t see how he should be in office. He should rather resign instead of insulting former President Mahama,” he said.

