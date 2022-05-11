The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commended the Methodist Church Ghana for distancing itself from the conduct of one of its own, the Rt. Rev. Stephen R. Bosomtwe Ayensu, a past Methodist Bishop of the Obuasi Diocese.

A statement signed by the General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia said the man of God’s latest attack on former President Mahama is part of a litany of vitriolic attacks launched by him against the party, leading figures and functionaries.

“One of such attacks was his unfounded claim that Former President Mahama and the NDC would cancel the Free Senior High School policy in the event the party won the 2020 General Election,” portions of the statement read.

Rev Ayensu, launched an unprovoked attack on former President John Dramani Mahama, over his recent pledge to ensure the immediate repeal of the E-levy law when the NDC assumes the reins of government.

But his comments have been condemned by many, especially members of the NDC with the church also coming under attack.

To set the records straight, the church in a statement issued on May 10, 2022, said the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, is the official Spokesperson of the Church, hence Rev. Ayensu’s comments were personal.

The NDC expressed profond gratitude to the Methodist Church for stating its position on the matter.

“We wish to state that at no point did the party or its leadership assume that the church lent its support or endorsement whatsoever to the regrettable conduct of the Rt. Rev. Bosomtwe Ayensu who often took advantage of the noble platform offered him by the church to engage in scurrilous attacks on leading figures of the NDC as though he was on a political campaign platform” the statement said.

The party has therefore reaffirmed its cordial working relationship with the Methodist Church of Ghana which has been a worthy partner in the democratic and developmental journey as a nation.

“The party hereby assures the Methodist Church that we shall continue to hold the church in high esteem as a strong pillar of development in the areas of education, and health, among others in our dear country, as we have trusted the church to remain a non-aligned stakeholder, a neutral arbiter and the moral compass of our society,” it pledged.

The statement emphasised several leaders of the NDC have been and are still devout members of the Methodist Church.

“Notably, President John Evans Atta Mills and Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, both of blessed memory were members of the Methodist Church in good standing until their passing.

“Similarly, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the immediate-past Running Mate to the Flagbearer of the NDC in the 2020 General Election is also a member of the Methodist Church,” the statement added.