Thousands of members and sympathizers of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), have hit the streets of Accra to protest over the killing and brutalization of some citizens by various security agencies in the country.

Some placards seen include; ‘Akufo-Addo is using our money to bath in the sky’, ‘Abdul Nasir Deserved to Live’, Akufo-Addo, you are a dictator’, ‘Ahmed Suale deserved to live’, ‘No justice for the dead, no peace’, ‘#WeAreAllKaaka!’, ‘We feel your silence Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, Ghanaian lives matter’ among others.