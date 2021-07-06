A fire broke out on Monday night in a storehouse in the church of the late influential Nigerian preacher TB Joshua in Lagos.

The fire incident occurred during a candle-lit procession that was being held in tribute to the influential evangelist who died last month at 57.

Worshippers who had gathered in the Synagogue church for the service that was being led by TB Joshua’s widow Evelyn Joshua scampered for safety.

The church attributed the fire to a minor electrical fault. It said the fire had been put out and there were no casualties.

TB Joshua will be buried at the church premises on Friday.